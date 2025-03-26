Cyber security threat detected at Kuala Lumpur airport

Listen to this article

An overhead flight information display in the departure hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA 2) in Sepang, Selangor, Malaysia, on June 21, 2024. (Photo: Bloomberg)

KUALA LUMPUR — A cyber security threat affecting computer systems at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) was detected on Sunday, the National Cyber Security Agency and Malaysia Airports said in a joint statement.

The operations at KLIA were not impacted and authorities are monitoring the situation and supporting Malaysia Airports, NACSA Chief Executive Megat Zuhairy Megat Tajudin said in a statement Tuesday.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said separately on Tuesday that hackers demanded a $10 million ransom for the cyberattack.

“I didn’t wait five seconds. I immediately said no,” Anwar said in a speech in Kuala Lumpur. “There is no way for this country to be safe if its leaders and systems allow us to submit to ultimatums from criminals and traitors, whether within or outside this country.”

Malaysia Airports and NACSA said they were implementing necessary measures to safeguard the infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted passenger experience.