Thousands protest against new Israel law expanding control over judicial appointments

Listen to this article

Israelis rally outside the parliament in Jerusalem on March 26, 2025, calling for an end to the war in Gaza, the return of all the hostages held by Hamas and against judicial reforms. (Photo: AFP)

JERUSALEM - Thousands protested Thursday after Israel's parliament passed a law expanding the power of politicians over the appointment of judges pushed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

The approval came with Netanyahu's coalition, the most right-wing in Israeli history, locked in a standoff with the supreme court after the premier began proceedings to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and announced the sacking of Ronen Bar, head of the internal security agency.

Protesters rallied against the law on Thursday evening, with critics saying it was a "catastrophe" and a "nail in the coffin of Israeli democracy", while the opposition swiftly filed a petition with the supreme court challenging the legislation.

"The government wants us to forget about the hostages, wants to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet ... but they do not have the power to do so if we stand united like a wall," said retired major general Noam Tibon in a speech at a Tel Aviv protest.

The law was approved by a vote of 67 in favour and one against, with the opposition boycotting the early-morning vote. Israel's parliament, the Knesset, has 120 members.

The overall judicial reform package sparked one of the largest protest movements in Israel's history in 2023 before being overtaken by the war in Gaza.

According to Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who sponsored the bill, the measure was intended to "restore balance" between the legislative and judicial branches.

In his closing remarks ahead of the vote, Levin slammed the supreme court, saying it had "effectively nullified the Knesset".

"It has taken for itself the authority to cancel laws and even Basic Laws. This is something unheard of in any democracy in the world," said Levin, the key architect of the judicial changes.

Israel lacks a written constitution, but it has a number of Basic Laws which set out things such as human rights and the powers of the parliament.

'Catastrophe'

Currently, judges -- including supreme court justices -- are selected by a nine-member committee consisting of judges, lawmakers and bar association representatives, under the justice minister's supervision.

Under the new law, which would take effect at the start of the next legislative term, the committee would still have nine members: three supreme court judges, the justice minister and another minister, one coalition lawmaker, one opposition lawmaker, and two public representatives -— one appointed by the majority and the other by the opposition.

Yair Lapid, leader of the centre-right Yesh Atid party, announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he had filed an appeal with the supreme court against the law on behalf of several opposition parties, just minutes after the parliamentary vote.

"Instead of focusing all efforts on their (Israeli hostages in Gaza) return and healing the divisions within the people, this government is returning to the exact legislation that divided the public before October 7," Lapid said in his post.

"The amendment passed by the Knesset is another nail in the coffin of Israeli democracy," said Eliad Shraga, head of Israeli NGO the Movement for Quality Government in Israel and one of the petitioners against the law.

"This is a calculated attempt to take control of the judicial system and turn it into a tool in the hands of politicians," he said in a statement.

Claude Klein, a public law expert at Jerusalem's Hebrew University, said enactment of the law would be a "catastrophe".

"They want to take real power. Netanyahu thinks that the supreme court is keeping him from running the country his way," he told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

New protests

The government's judicial reforms package, first unveiled in early 2023, triggered massive weekly street protests that polarised Israeli society.

Netanyahu's detractors warn the multi-pronged package could pave the way for authoritarian rule and be used by the prime minister to quash any possible convictions against him in his ongoing corruption trial, an accusation the premier denies.

Rallies have again erupted in key cities and on Thursday thousands protested against the new law.

"You will be the ones that save the State of Israel", former Israeli police chief and Netanyahu critic Roni Alsheikh told crowds protesting in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu slammed the opposition in parliament on Wednesday.

"Perhaps you could stop putting spanners in the works of the government in the middle of a war. Perhaps you could stop fuelling the sedition, hatred and anarchy in the streets," he said.