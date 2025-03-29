South Korea fire death toll rises to 30

A man stands as a wildfire devastates the area in Andong, South Korea, on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

SEOUL — The death toll from the worst wildfires in South Korea’s history rose to at least 30, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said, as the government stepped up relief efforts and emergency services battled to extinguish the remaining blazes and prevent embers re-sparking.

The fires, which began on March 21 in southern Gyeongsang province, scorched 50,000 hectares of land, destroyed 3,000 properties and forced almost 7,000 people from their homes to temporary shelters, Acting President Han Duck-soo said at a disaster response centre meeting on Saturday.

The government would provide full administrative and financial support until evacuees fully regained their daily live, he said.

While the main fires have been contained in most regions, the risk remains of flare-ups from residual embers, according to Han. He called for "full focus on backfire patrols to prevent re-ignitions."

Maeil Business Newspaper reported that a 57-year-old man is under investigation for allegedly starting a fire in Uiseong, in northern Gyeongsang, while burning branches during cemetery maintenance on March 22. He is scheduled to be questioned on Monday on suspicion of violating South Korea’s Forest Protection Act.

The fires pose a major leadership test for Han, who returned to office this week after a court ruling reversed his suspension from duties in the aftermath of President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law fiasco.