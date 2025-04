Myanmar quake deaths likely to exceed 3,000

Listen to this article

People take shelter in a makeshift camp in front of a damaged building following a strong earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

NAY PYI TAW — The death toll from a major earthquake last week in Myanmar is at 2,719, the chief of the ruling junta said on Tuesday, with the figure expected to exceed 3,000.

In a speech carried on state television, Min Aung Hlaing said also said there were 4,521 people injured and 441 missing after Friday's 7.7-magnitude quake.