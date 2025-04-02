China urges Philippine not to play with fire on Taiwan question

Listen to this article

A military aircraft is seen on a giant screen showing news footage about joint army, navy, air and rocket forces drills around Taiwan by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), outside a shopping mall in Beijing, China, on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)

BEIJING — Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday urged certain people in the Philippines not to make "unfounded comments" regarding Taiwan, warning "those who play with fire will burn themselves."

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun's remarks at a regular press conference came in response to Philippine armed forces chief Romeo Brawner telling soldiers to "start planning for actions in case there is an invasion of Taiwan".

"If something happens to Taiwan, inevitably we will be involved," Brawner said in a speech on Tuesday.

China's foreign ministry also warned the Philippines against threatening "regional peace" after the United States said it had approved the possible sale of US$5.58 billion in F-16 fighter jets to Manila.

"The Philippines' defence and security cooperation with other countries should not target any third party or harm the interests of a third party. Nor should it threaten regional peace and security or exacerbate regional tensions," said the spokesman.