US bans staff in China from romantic ties with citizens

China and United States flags are displayed alongside a miniature worker in this illustration picture taken on Nov 7, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

WASHINGTON — The United States has banned government personnel based in China from having romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens, the Associated Press (AP) reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The policy was put into effect by departing US Ambassador Nicholas Burns in January shortly before he left China and applies also to family members and contractors with security clearances, the news service said on Thursday, citing four people with direct knowledge of the matter that it did not identify.

China's Foreign Ministry and the US embassy in China did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ban underscores Washington's increasing suspicion toward Beijing, as the two countries continue to wrestle over trade issues and global influence. China vowed to take firm countermeasures after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on the Asian nation and other trading partners at a White House event on Wednesday.

The policy covers US missions in mainland China, including the embassy in Beijing and consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang and Wuhan, as well as the American consulate in the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong. It does not apply to US personnel stationed outside China, AP reported.