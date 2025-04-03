China detains three Filipinos for alleged spying

Listen to this article

A general view of buildings in Beijing, China, on March 9, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — China said it has detained three Filipino nationals suspected of spying, a move that could further strain ties between Beijing and Manila.

The Ministry of State Security said it recently discovered an espionage case involving Filipino nationals based in China, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. The three — David Servañez, Albert Endencia and Nathalie Plizardo — have been recruited by Manila since 2021 to carry out secret intelligence tasks in China, the report said, adding that the case is under investigation.

China's detention is the latest sign of growing tensions between Beijing and Manila, as the two countries continue to clash over territorial disputes in the South China Sea. In the past, China has detained foreigners during periods of strained diplomatic ties. In 2018, two Canadian nationals were arrested just days after a top executive at Huawei Technologies Co was taken into custody.

China's state broadcaster released video confessions from the three individuals on Thursday, who said they regretted the move. "Filipino nationals in China are supposed to be an important bridge for the promotion of China-Philippines friendship, but they have been exploited by the Philippine espionage agencies and turned from a 'bridge of friendship' to 'hotbed of spying'," China Central Television (CCTV) said.

A Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Philippine media reported last month that three Filipinos are detained in China’s Hainan province. It is unclear if the two cases are linked.

Manila has also accused Beijing of spying on the nation. In January, Philippine authorities arrested a Chinese national and two Filipino cohorts for alleged espionage. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said then he was "very disturbed" by espionage operations on the military and coast guard.

More recently, Philippine authorities said they have uncovered a network of hundreds of alleged Chinese spies, a much more extensive operation than previously disclosed.