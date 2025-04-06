Recovering Pope surprises crowd at Vatican square

The pope had just left hospital two weeks ago

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis made a surprise Sunday public appearance as he mingled with crowds at the Vatican just two weeks after leaving hospital for a serious case of pneumonia.

"A good Sunday to all. Thank you very much", the 88-year old pope said as he was wheeled through Saint Peter's Square in his wheelchair after a mass dedicated to the sick.

Surrounded by a mass of smartphones and cameras, and attached to nasal breathing tubes, his voice was fragile but more audible than when he left the Gemelli hospital on March 23. The Argentine's last public appearance was on February 14.

Francis is, in theory, undergoing two months of convalescence following his life-threatening health scare, with strict rest, no public activity and no contact with crowds.

Yet the Jesuit spent Sunday morning blessing the masses gathered on the sunny square, in an encouraging signal for his health two weeks before Christians the world over celebrate Easter.

"He's doing better, that's clear, and he wants that to be seen," a Vatican source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"He's not yet well enough to deliver a message, but well enough to make a gesture... and show up," the source added.

- Blessed be the doctors -

A few minutes before his surprise appearance the leader of the globe's 1.4 billion Catholics received the sacrament in St Peter's Cathedral, the Vatican said in a statement on Telegram.

As in previous weeks Francis did not read out the customary Angelus prayer, which was published in written form instead.

"I pray for the doctors, the nurses and the healthcare workers, who are not always helped to work in adequate conditions and who are even, sometimes, victims of attacks," the pontiff wrote.

"Their mission is not easy and must be supported and respected."

His message went on to offer a prayer for an end to the world's conflicts, mentioning in turn Ukraine, Sudan, neighbouring South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar and Haiti.

Francis likewise prayed for the Middle East and especially Gaza, where Israel last week again launched a ground offensive against Palestinian militant group Hamas.

In the Palestinian territory "people are forced to live in unimaginable conditions, without shelter, without food, without drinkable water," the pope said.

"Let the weapons fall silent and dialogue begin again", he added, calling for the freeing of the hostages held by Hamas since its October 7, 2023 attack that began the war.

While being assisted his recovery by healthcare workers night and day at his Vatican residence, Francis has not seen any visitors since his release from the Gemelli Hospital.

Yet he has taken up his papal duties again, notably in editing and putting his signature to documents, according to the Holy See.