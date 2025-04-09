UK to host Europe's first Universal theme park

Universal Studios plans to open its first theme park in Europe in the United Kingdom. (Photo: AFP)

LONDON — Universal will build its first European theme park in Britain, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Wednesday, unveiling a mega deal which could create thousands of jobs and attract millions of tourists.

"Today we closed the deal on a multi-billion-pound investment that will see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe," Starmer said in a statement, referring to the English market town north of London.

No precise figures were given for the accord which was struck with United States communications giant Comcast, which owns Universal, after years of discussions with United Kingdom leaders.

There are currently five Universal theme parks around the globe. The first was opened in 1964 in Hollywood, based around the original film studios, followed later by an East Coast park in Orlando. Three others are in Asia - in Beijing, Osaka, Japan and Singapore.

Visitors to Europe's first Universal park could possibly enjoy rides and shows based around such beloved movie characters the ogre Shrek, the clumsy Minions, the fearsome dinosaurs of Jurassic Park and the incredibly popular world of boy magician Harry Potter.

The new park could create some 28,000 jobs, including 20,000 during construction, and represent a pound sterling50 billion ($64 billion) boost to the UK economy by 2055, Starmer's office said in a statement.

Some 80 percent of the employees would come from the local area, the statement added.

An estimated 8.5 million people would visit in its first year planned for 2031, making it the largest attraction in Britain.

"We could not be more excited to take this very important step in our plan to create and deliver an incredible Universal theme park and resort in the heart of the United Kingdom," said Comcast president Mike Cavanagh in the statement.

In 2023 Comcast bought a 200-hectare (490-acre) site of a former brickworks, south of Bedford, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of London.

Universal has said it would work with local colleges and universities to train the next generation of hospitality workers, with apprenticeships and internships.

'Biggest blockbusters'

The area is linked by a train ride of about an hour from St Pancras station, which also houses the Eurostar serving links to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Among the plans for the new park, are a 500-room hotel as well as rides, shows and a large dining complex.

The proposals will be subject to a planning decision from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Universal has not yet revealed details of the rides, but media reports have already indicated a possible attraction themed around Paddington Bear, which is now a major film franchise.

The whole attraction would be intended to rival Disneyland Paris which said that in 2023 it drew some 10.4 million visitors.

"From 'Wicked' to 'Minions', Universal is behind some of the biggest blockbusters of recent years," said Culture Minister Lisa Nandy.

She added the "landmark investment is fantastic news for our economy, for UK tourism and for the British public, who will be able to enjoy the biggest and best theme park in Europe on their doorstep".

News of the deal comes just a few days after the government signed off on the expansion of nearby Luton Airport which serves destinations across Europe.