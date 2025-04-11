Orcas, dolphins stuck in closed French marine park

The Marineland park in the French Riviera city of Antibes closed because of falling attendance and an animal welfare law. (Photo: AFP)

PARIS — Two orcas, Wikie and Keijo, and 12 dolphins are stuck in a shuttered French Riviera marine park after Spanish authorities refused to let them move to their country, an official said on Thursday.

A 2021 French animal welfare law and falling attendances forced the Marineland park in Antibes to close this year after more than 50 years of operation.

Under the law, shows using captive orcas and dolphins -- and some other animals -- will be banned from December 2026. Marineland has been desperately seeking a new home for Wikie, 24, her 11-year-old son Keijo and the 12 dolphins.

Its management had asked two Spanish parks to take in the killer whales and dolphins. But a Spanish scientific agency that evaluates the suitability of facilities "refuses the transfer," said an official in the French environment ministry.

The Spanish agency concluded that basins in Madrid's aquarium and Tenerife's Loro Parque "did not meet minimum standards in terms of area, volume and depth" for the marine mammals.

"Given that, we cannot provide authorisation of the animals to be transferred to Spain," the French ministry official said.

The Marineland owner has been ordered to care for the animals "pending a future solution," the official said.

Marineland had urgently sought to get the orcas and dolphins to new homes because its staff contracts -- especially the handlers -- expire in mid-April and maintenance work would be needed to keep its basins operational.

But the French government stressed that, with no immediate alternative, Marineland must keep caring for the animals.

"As they are the owners of these animals, they are obviously responsible for their well-being," the French official said.

Marineland, contacted by Agence France-Presse (AFP), made no immediate comment.

France's environment minister, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, announced in February she wanted to rally her Spanish, Italian and Greek counterparts to the idea of creating a European marine sanctuary.

But such a reserve could not be made operational in less than a year, a source in her ministry said.