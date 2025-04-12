Iran and US prepare ground for nuclear talks

Oman meeting is first since Trump pulled out of nuclear pact in his first term

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff (left) has said Washintgton is open to ‘compromise’ in talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. (Photo: AFP)

MUSCAT, Oman - Iran’s top diplomat arrived in Oman on Saturday and began laying the groundwork for high-stakes nuclear talks with the United States that are unfolding under the threat of military action.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi flew in ahead of the foes’ highest-level discussions since an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme crumbled after US President Donald Trump pulled out during his first term in office.

“Our intention is to reach a fair and honourable agreement from an equal position,” Araghchi said in a video posted by Iranian state TV.

Iran, weakened by Israel’s pummelling of its allies Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, is seeking relief from wide-ranging sanctions hobbling its economy.

Tehran has agreed to the meetings despite baulking at Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign of ramping up sanctions and repeated military threats.

Meanwhile the US, hand-in-glove with Iran’s arch-enemy Israel, wants to stop Tehran from ever getting close to developing a nuclear bomb.

The two sides are already at odds over the format of the talks, with the US calling them “direct” while the Iranians insist on using an intermediary.

After arriving in Muscat, Araghchi set out Iran’s position on the “indirect” talks with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, an Iranian statement said.

“Araghchi provided the Omani foreign minister with Iran’s basis and positions on the talks for transmission to the other side,” Iran’s foreign ministry said.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to lead the US team in Oman, which has long played a mediating role between Iran and Western countries.

Witkoff open to ‘compromise’

Witkoff told The Wall Street Journal that “our position today” starts with demanding that Iran completely dismantle its nuclear programme — a view held by hardliners around Trump that few expect Iran would ever accept.

“That doesn’t mean, by the way, that at the margin we’re not going to find other ways to find compromise between the two countries,” Witkoff told the newspaper.

“Where our red line will be, there can’t be weaponisation of your nuclear capability,” he added.

The talks were revealed in a surprise announcement by Trump as he met the press alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

Hours before they begin, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One: “I want Iran to be a wonderful, great, happy country. But they can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s adviser Ali Shamkhani said Tehran was “seeking a real and fair agreement”, adding that “important and implementable proposals are ready”.

Saturday’s contact between the two sides, which have not had diplomatic relations for decades, follows repeated threats of military action by both the United States and Israel.

“If it requires military, we’re going to have military,” Trump said on Wednesday when asked what would happen if the talks fail to produce a deal.

Responding to Trump’s threat, Tehran said it could expel United Nations nuclear inspectors, a move that Washington warned would be an “escalation”.

‘Survival of the regime’

The 2015 deal that Trump exited three years later aimed to make it practically impossible for Iran to build an atomic bomb, while at the same time allowing it to pursue a civil nuclear programme.

Britain, China, France, Russia and Germany were the other parties to the agreement, of which Araghchi was a key architect.

Iran, which insists its nuclear programme is only for civilian purposes, stepped up its activities after Trump abandoned the 2015 agreement.

The latest International Atomic Energy Agency report noted with “serious concern” that Iran had an estimated 274.8 kilogrammes of uranium enriched to 60%, nearing the weapons grade of 90%.

Karim Bitar, a Middle East Studies lecturer at Sciences Po university in Paris, said negotiations “will not focus exclusively on … the nuclear programme”.

“The deal would have to include Iran stopping its support to its regional allies,” a long-standing demand by US allies in the Gulf, he said.

For Iran, it could be a matter of the government’s very survival.

“The one and only priority is the survival of the regime, and ideally, to get some oxygen, some sanctions relief, to get their economy going again, because the regime has become quite unpopular,” Bitar said.