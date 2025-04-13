M5.9 earthquake strikes Myanmar, felt in northern Thailand

A broken Buddha statue is pictured inside a damaged pagoda following a strong earthquake in Amarapura township, Myanmar, April 4, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday morning northeast of Myanmar's Meiktila City.

It was attributed to the Sanaing fault that caused the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar, and was felt in northern Thailand.

According to the Department of Mineral Resources and the Meteorological Department, Sunday’s earthquake measured 5.9 on the Richter scale and occurred 10 kilometres underground at 9.24am. The epicentre was 271 kilometres to the northwest of Muang district in Thailand’s northern Mae Hong Son province.

“The quake was attributed to the right-lateral strike-slip fault,” the Department of Mineral Resources said.

People in high-rise buildings in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai felt the earthquake.

A resident in tambon Suthep of Muang district, Chiang Mai, reported that a lamp shook and a tremor was felt in a seventh-floor condominium room.

A dweller on the second floor of a dormitory in Muang district, Chiang Rai, said a tremor was felt in a bed and an electric fan shook although it was turned off.