China commends Cambodia when asked about Taiwanese deportation

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he walks at Phnom Penh International Airport during his two-day visit to Cambodia, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday. (Agence Kampuchea Press/Handout via REUTERS)

BEIJING - China on Thursday commended the Cambodian government for following the "one China principle" when asked to comment on their deportation of Taiwanese citizens to China earlier this week.

China "highly appreciates" Cambodia's handling of the issue, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press conference.

Lin did not specify the citizenship of the individuals in his remarks.

Cambodia has deported an unknown number of Taiwanese citizens to China after they were arrested working in telecom fraud centres, the Taiwanese foreign ministry said.

China will continue to deepen law enforcement cooperation with Cambodia to crack down on online gambling and electronic fraud, Lin said.

Beijing says Taiwan is an "inalienable" part of China under its one-China principle, a claim that the democratically governed island rejects.