Rubio in Paris to meet Macron on Ukraine war

Senior Ukrainian officials also in French capital to talk with European allies

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made three trips to Europe since taking office in January. (Photo: AFP)

PARIS - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in Paris on Thursday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron about crafting a Ukraine ceasefire, as Washington and Europe seek common ground on ending the fighting.

Top Ukrainian officials were also in the French capital on Thursday to meet EU and US delegations, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff said, without specifying who.

Rubio and Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, arrived in Paris, with US envoy Steve Witkoff expected to join, as Trump’s push for a ceasefire has yet to bear fruit despite his pledges to quickly end the war.

Russia’s strikes that have recently killed dozens of people, including children in Ukraine’s cities of Sumy and Kryvyi Rig, show how the war is taking a hefty toll despite a series of diplomatic efforts.

Late Wednesday, a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed three people, including a young girl, authorities said.

Macron has taken the lead in seeking to forge a coordinated European response to defending Ukraine, both during the current conflict and in its eventual aftermath after Trump shocked the world by opening direct negotiations with Russia.

Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said he and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga as well as Defence Minister Rustem Umerov were in Paris to meet France, Germany, Britain and the United States — but did not say exactly who they would meet.

A French diplomatic source had said earlier Rubio and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot would discuss “the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and the Iranian nuclear file”.

This is Rubio’s third trip to Europe since taking office.

Witkoff said on Monday, just days after his third meeting with Putin, that he himself sees a peace deal “emerging”.

The Paris talks come after discussions between the United States and Iran on Tehran’s nuclear program were held Saturday in Oman.

Another round, is scheduled for Saturday, in Italy.

Separately, the French defence minister, Sebastien Lecornu, will travel to Washington on Thursday.

He is set to meet US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for talks on a number of issues including Ukraine, Iran and Gaza.