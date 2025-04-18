Hong Kong airport incident probe finds crew error caused runway closure in 2021

The Siberia Airlines cargo plane caused a 90 minute runway closure at Hong Kong airport after unintentionally entering an area that had not yet been commissioned for operational use. (Photo: Handout via South China Morning Post)

A probe into an incident involving an arriving Siberia Airlines cargo plane that disrupted runway operations at Hong Kong International Airport for 90 minutes in 2021 has found that the incident was caused by the crew's lack of knowledge of an unopened paved area, which they mistook for the assigned runway exit.

According to a report published on Thursday by the Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA), when the freighter exited the runway via taxiway A7 under air traffic control directions, it unintentionally taxied onto a paved area that had not yet been commissioned for operational use.

The freighter, SBI8817, flying from Irkutsk International Airport, stopped in front of marker boards in the unopened area.

"The investigation identified that the flight crew members concerned had no prior knowledge of the presence of the paved and unopened area at Hong Kong International Airport and mistook the area for the assigned runway exit," the report said.

According to the record, there were no injuries or damage to the aircraft, runway, or airport facilities.

The freighter landed on the then-north runway of the airport at 12.03am (11.03pm Thailand time) on Oct 14, 2021, before entering an area under construction.

According to the report, visibility would have been affected by the strong wind signal that was in effect at the time, and the crew were likely to have experienced moderate to heavy rain when they landed.

Multiple fire engines and ambulances were dispatched to the scene as a precautionary measure. There had been no fire, and no injuries were recorded.

At around 1am, the freighter was towed to a parking bay. At about 1.30am, airport personnel completed further checks of the north runway and confirmed it was safe for use before reopening it.

The AAIA said the investigation was conducted by a team adhering to international standards established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

AAIA operates independently under the Transport and Logistics Bureau and is responsible for investigating civil aircraft accidents and incidents in accordance with Hong Kong's civil aviation regulations and ICAO standards.

According to the latest report, the investigation team issued two safety recommendations, stating that Siberia Airlines should assess pilots' preflight understanding of pertinent aeronautical information about flight safety and operations, such as the details stated in the Aeronautical Information Circular.

The city's Airport Authority should also conduct comprehensive safety risk assessments during the planning and implementation stages of work projects in aircraft movement areas, ensuring that risk mitigation measures related to aircraft operations remain effective.