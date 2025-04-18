Philippine devotees nailed to crosses in Good Friday ritual

Man who plays role of Jesus announces his retirement after 36 crucifixions

Ruben Enaje is nailed to a cross during a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, in San Fernando, Philippines, on April 18. After 36 years playing the role of Jesus in the annual event, Enaje said afterward that it would be his last crucifixion. (Photo: Reuters)

CUTID, Philippines - Christian devotees from the Philippines were nailed to a cross on Friday in an annual re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation.

Hundreds of Filipinos and foreign tourists flocked to the northern village of San Pedro Cutud in Pampanga province to witness Ruben Enaje being nailed to the cross and portraying Christ for the 36th time in the devotional display. Two other devotees joined him in re-enacting the crucifixion.

Actors dressed as Roman soldiers hammered Enaje’s palms with two-inch nails. Ropes and fabric supported their bodies as the trio were raised on wooden crosses.

Minutes after the nails were gingerly removed from his palms, Enage told reporters it would be his last time on the cross.

“I really can’t do it anymore. They had to aim portable fans at me earlier just for me to breathe normally,” the 64-year-old said, as temperatures reached 39C.

“The first five seconds were very painful. As time goes and the blood goes down, the pain numbs and I can stay on the cross longer,” Enaje said.

Around 80% of the Philippines’ 110 million people identify as Roman Catholics. The rituals form part of Holy Week, which spans from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday and is one of the most sacred and solemn periods in the Philippines’ religious calendar.

During Holy Week, some devotees flog their backs repeatedly with bamboo whips in an act of self-flagellation to seek penance and atonement.

The Roman Catholic Church has officially discouraged the bloody practice, saying prayers and sincere repentance are sufficient to commemorate Lent.