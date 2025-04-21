World leaders react to the death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis 'prayed for peace in Ukraine,' President Volodymyr Zelensky said

VATICAN CITY - World leaders remembered Pope Francis as "a beacon of compassion," as the death on Monday of the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics prompted a global outpouring of grief.

Here are some of the first reactions to the death of the 88-year-old pontiff:

- 'Prayed for peace in Ukraine': Zelensky -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Francis "prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians".

"We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians," Zelensky wrote on social media.

-'Defender of justice': Putin -

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Francis was a "wise" religious leader, a "statesman" and a "consistent defender of the high values of humanism and justice," who "actively promoted dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches".

- 'Courageous': Britain -

"His leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the church was courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility," UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

King Charles, who is also the head of the Church of England, said he was "deeply saddened" by Francis's death, adding: "Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many".

- Wise despite 'differences': Argentina's leader -

"In spite of differences that today seem minor, to have known him in his goodness and wisdom was a true honor for me," Argentine President Javier Milei posted on X of his countryman Francis.

- 'Stood for brotherly mankind': France -

French President Emmanuel Macron said the pope had always been "on the side of the most vulnerable and the most fragile" and that he had stood for "brotherly humankind".

- 'A great man has left us': Italy -

"Pope Francis has returned to the Father's home. It is deeply sad news, because a great man has left us," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.

- 'A beacon of compassion': India -

"Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development."

- 'Strong ties': Israel -

"He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect," Israeli President Isaac Herzog said.

- 'A faithful friend': Palestinian president -

"Today, we lost a faithful friend of the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights," Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said, noting that the pope "recognised the Palestinian state and authorised the Palestinian flag to be raised in the Vatican".

- 'Profound legacy': Spain -

"I am sorry to hear of the death of Pope Francis. His commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy. Rest in peace," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

'Indefatigable commitment': Germany

Incoming German chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed "great sorrow" and described Pope Francis as a man "guided by humility and faith".

He said the pontiff "will remain in our memories for his indefatigable commitment" to "the most vulnerable, for justice and for reconciliation".

- 'Love and compassion': Egypt -

Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi said the death of Pope Francis "is a profound loss for the entire world, as he was a voice of peace, love and compassion".

He said the pope "worked tirelessly to promote tolerance and build bridges of dialogue... and was a champion of the Palestinian cause, defending legitimate rights and calling for an end to conflict".

- 'Servant leadership': Kenya -

"He exemplified servant leadership through his humility, his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and justice, and his deep compassion for the poor and the vulnerable," Kenyan President William Ruto said.

"His strong ethical and moral convictions inspired millions across the world, regardless of faith or background."

- 'Heart open to all': Philippines -

"Pope Francis led not only with wisdom but with a heart open to all, especially the poor and forgotten," said Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, calling him a man of "profound faith and humility".