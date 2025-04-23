Myanmar military extends post-earthquake ceasefire to April 30

A broken Buddha statue is pictured inside a damaged pagoda following a strong earthquake in Amarapura township, Myanmar, on April 4, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

NAY PYI TAW — Myanmar’s military extended a ceasefire it announced in the wake of a deadly earthquake last month by a week to April 30, the junta said in a statement.

The move will help accelerate reconstruction in quake-affected areas, the regime's Ministry of Information said in the statement issued Wednesday. "Utmost efforts must be made to rebuild damaged government offices," department buildings, public housing and transport facilities, it said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the country on March 28, leaving at least 3,735 people dead and more than 5,100 injured, according to government data. Another 120 individuals are still missing.