Powerful 6.2 earthquake shakes Istanbul

Epicentre 80km west of city, no immediate reports of damage or injuries

An image from a local television station shows people gathering in a park in Istanbul after a 6.2 earthquake on Wednesday. (Photo: @_halkingucutv X Account)

ISTANBUL - A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 shook Istanbul on Wednesday, the Turkish disaster agency AFAD said, one of the strongest quakes to strike the city of 16 million in recent years.

There were no immediate reports of damage, but people evacuated buildings as the quake hit and shook the city, located on the European and Asian shores of the Bosphorus Strait.

Many people gathered in parks and others sat on doorsteps, or stood outside their homes in the centre of Istanbul, as aftershocks continued to be felt. Some shops closed after the quake struck on the European side of the city.

The epicentre of the quake, which hit at 12.49pm local time, was in the area of Silivri, 80 kilometres to the west of Istanbul. It was at a depth of 6.9km, AFAD said.

Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said initial inspections did not reveal any damage or adverse conditions on highways, airports, trains or subways.

The broadcaster TGRT reported that one person had been injured as a result of jumping off a balcony during the quake, which occurred during a public holiday.

The Istanbul governor’s office said there had not been any reports of buildings collapsing and it called on people to remain calm and not approach buildings that may be damaged.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on X that he was monitoring the situation and his office issued advice on what people should do in the case of further quakes.

Two years ago Turkey suffered the deadliest and most destructive earthquake in its modern history. That 7.8-magnitude quake in February 2023 killed 55,000 people and injured more than 107,000 in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

Hundreds of thousands of people remain displaced, with many still living in temporary housing as a result of that quake.

The latest tremor also revived memories of a 1999 earthquake near Istanbul that killed 17,000.