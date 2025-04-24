Myanmar discusses issuing mining permits

Listen to this article

Tin mine seen in Man Maw at ethnic Wa territory in northeast Myanmar on Oct 5, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)

BEIJING — Myanmar's Wa State held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss issuing mining permits, the International Tin Association (ITA) said on Thursday, as the tin-rich region inches closer to the resumption of mining.

The ITA said mine investors and leaders of the mining bureau attended the meeting, which clarified the process for applying for mining, concentrator and prospecting permits in the Manxiang region.

Government fees look set to rise, which the ITA said could pressure low-altitude mines and small to medium-sized concentrators and make it harder for them to restart.

Wa State produces 70% of Myanmar's tin exports. Myanmar is the world's third-largest producer and China's biggest supplier.

A meeting had originally been scheduled for the first of this month but was postponed after a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake.

The prospects of a meeting had raised hopes among traders that an almost two-year ban on mining in the region could soon be lifted.

Unlike the majority of Myanmar, which is under the control of the military junta, Wa State maintains its own political system, military and economy, effectively making it a state within a state.

The United Wa State Army, the militia associated with Myanmar's ethnic Wa minority, controls large parts of Wa State. It suspended all work at mines in areas it controls in August 2023 to protect mining resources.