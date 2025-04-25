India PM vows to pursue Kashmir attackers to 'ends of the Earth'

Indian security forces have launched a vast manhunt for the gunmen who killed 26 people in Kashmir. (Photo: AFP)

NEW DELHI - India and Pakistan exchanged an escalating series of tit-for-tat diplomatic measures on Thursday after New Delhi blamed its regional rival for backing a deadly shooting attack in contested Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to hunt down the gunmen responsible for killing 26 civilians in the tourist spot of Pahalgam on Tuesday, accusing Pakistan of supporting "cross-border terrorism."

"I say to the whole world: India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backer," Modi said in his first speech since the attack in the Himalayan region. "We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth."

Indian police have identified two of the three fugitive gunmen as Pakistani.

The attack at Pahalgam is the deadliest attack on civilians in contested Muslim-majority Kashmir in a quarter of a century.

New Delhi suspended a water-sharing treaty, announced the closure of the main land border crossing with Pakistan, downgraded diplomatic ties and withdrew visas for Pakistanis on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a rare meeting of the National Security Committee with top military officials, including powerful army chief Asim Munir.

"Any threat to Pakistan's sovereignty and to the security of its people will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains," a Pakistani statement said.

"In the absence of any credible investigation and verifiable evidence, attempts to link the Pahalgam attack with Pakistan are frivolous, devoid of rationality and defeat logic," it said.

'Act of war'

In response to India's accusations and measures, Islamabad is expelling Indian diplomats and military advisers, cancelling visas for Indian nationals -- with the exception of Sikh pilgrims -- and closing the main border crossing from its side.

Pakistan also warned any attempt by India to stop the supply of water from the Indus River would be an "act of war."

Some fear New Delhi's diplomatic moves may just be an opening salvo -- with the potential risk of military action between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

India's air force and navy both carried out military exercises Thursday, according to an official statement and the PTI news agency.

A soldier was killed Thursday in clashes with gunmen at Basantgarh in Kashmir, the Indian army said.

Pahalgam marks a dramatic shift in recent Kashmiri rebel attacks, which typically target Indian security forces. In 2019, a suicide attack killed 41 Indian troops in Kashmir and triggered Indian air strikes inside Pakistan, bringing the countries to the brink of all-out war.

At the Attari-Wagah frontier, Pakistanis had already started to leave.

"We just want to go home," said an exhausted-looking Mehnaz Begum, a Pakistani national from Karachi.

'Reduce it to dust'

Indian police say the three gunmen are members of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba group, a United Nations-designated terrorist organization, and offered a two-million-rupee ($23,500) bounty for information leading to each man's arrest.

Modi led two minutes of silence in memory of those killed, all but one of whom was Indian.

"Whatever little land these terrorists have, it's time to reduce it to dust," he said.

Indian security forces have detained many in their vast manhunt for the attackers.

The US State Department repeated Thursday that Washington "stands with India," echoing earlier comments from President Donald Trump.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since its independence in 1947, with both claiming the territory in full but governing separate portions of it.

Rebel groups have waged an insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir since 1989, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.

'Heartbroken'

Kashmir's main city of Srinagar appeared calm on Thursday, with residents expressing shock at the attack, which has hit the region's key tourist industry hard, and fear of what is to come.

"Everyone I have spoken to is heartbroken and shocked," said Siddhi Wahid, a Kashmiri historian and political commentator.

Tuesday's assault occurred as tourists enjoyed tranquil mountain views at the popular site at Pahalgam, when gunmen burst out of forests and raked crowds with automatic weapons.

Survivors told Indian media the gunmen targeted men and spared those who could give the Islamic declaration of faith.

The attack has enraged Hindu nationalist groups, and students from Kashmir at institutions across India have reported experiencing harassment and intimidation.