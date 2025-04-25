UN agencies for food, refugees plan deep cuts as funding plummets

Listen to this article

Women who fled the war-torn Sudan following the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) queue to receive food rations at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) transit centre in Renk, near the border crossing point in Renk County of Upper Nile State, South Sudan , on May 1, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

GENEVA - The United Nations (UN) gencies for food and refugees are planning deep cuts due to unprecedented funding shortfalls, with the former set to reduce its workforce by up to 30%, affecting up to 6,000 jobs, according to internal memos sent to staff and seen by Reuters.

The humanitarian sector has been roiled by funding cuts from major donors, including by former top donor the United States under President Donald Trump, and by other Western countries as they prioritise defence spending.

In an internal memo sent to staff on Thursday, World Food Programme (WFP) director Stephen Omollo said that the cuts were necessary due to the "unprecedented funding environment", with the 2025 donor outlook at US$6.4 billion, or a 40% reduction versus last year, without naming countries.

"We remain concerned that the situation shows no sign of improving," he said, adding that the planned cuts may not be sufficient and that further downsizing actions are being explored.

The note to staff from UN refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi dated Wednesday said that it planned an overall reduction in costs of 30% and that senior positions would be cut in half.

"We will have to close some country offices, instead covering these countries through strengthened multi-country office structures," he said. A spokesperson for the WFP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"UNHCR as well as many other humanitarian organisations has been severely affected by the funding uncertainty coming from our donors," said spokesperson William Spindler. "We have had to respond to this by stopping a lot of work we have been doing in the field."