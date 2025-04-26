Trump and Zelensky meet at pope’s funeral

Ukrainian leader and Putin under growing pressure from US to make peace deal

Listen to this article

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska attend the funeral mass for Pope Francis in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican on April 26. (Photo: Reuters)

A meeting in Rome between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken place, a spokesman for the Ukrainian leader said on Saturday.

The meeting, before the funeral of Pope Francis, comes a day after the White House said Kyiv and Moscow were “very close to a deal”.

“The meeting took place and is already over,” Zelensky’s spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov told journalists in Kyiv, without elaborating.

Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, said Trump and Zelensky “met privately today and had a very productive discussion”.

“More details about the meeting will follow,” he said.

It was the first encounter between the two leaders since a disastrous visit by Zelensky to the White House on Feb 28.

Both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin are under increasing pressure to reach a peace agreement. US officials say Trump is prepared to walk away if he does not see some results from mediation efforts soon.

US envoy Steve Witkoff met Putin in the Kremlin on Friday to tout Washington’s plan to settle the conflict.

Trump has been trying to broker a truce between Moscow and Kyiv to end three years of fighting, but has failed to extract any major concessions from the Kremlin despite several rounds of negotiation.

The United States has not revealed the details of its peace plan, but has suggested freezing the front line and accepting Russian control of Crimea — a peninsula annexed by the Kremlin in 2014 — in exchange for peace.

Trump was quoted as saying in a Time magazine interview published on Friday: “Crimea will stay with Russia. And Zelensky understands that.”

Ukraine has rejected ceding ground to Moscow, and says it will not accept Russian control of Crimea.

But Zelensky has in recent months accepted that he might have to try to secure the return of some land captured by Russia through diplomacy once a ceasefire is in place.