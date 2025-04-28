More Chinese leave the knot untied as marriage registrations drop

(Photo: South China Morning Post)

As marriage registrations in China continued to decline in the first quarter of the year, local governments have dangled cash rewards as high as 40,000 yuan (US$5,487) in front of young couples in a bid to rekindle the will to wed and stave off the worst of a demographic crisis.

In the first three months of 2025, 1.81 million couples registered for marriage, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said last week. This represents a decrease of 159,000 couples compared to the same period last year for an 8% drop, with a simultaneous 10% increase in the number of divorce registrations.

The bleak marriage figures, coupled with the country's low birth rates and shrinking population, are worrying signs for an economy already facing considerable challenges.

Last year, China recorded the lowest number of new marriages since 1980; only 6.10 million couples in China tied the knot in 2024, down 20.5% from 2023, according to the ministry.

To reverse or slow this trend, China has streamlined its marriage registration rules, allowing couples to register without returning to their place of household residency starting May 10. Applicants will no longer be required to present a household registration booklet, simplifying the process for those living far from their official hometowns.

While the reform is expected to help to some extent, its effect may be limited, said independent demographer He Yafu.

"The real barrier is the soaring cost of marriage and child-rearing. Many young people simply can't afford to get married. To truly raise marriage rates, the government needs to lower these economic burdens."

Local governments across China are also rolling out cash incentives to encourage betrothal among young couples.

In Luliang of Shanxi province, previously unwed couples with a bride aged 35 or younger receive a cash bonus of 1,500 yuan upon registration. In Guangzhou, one village is offering up to 40,000 yuan for first-time marriages between local residents, provided the couple stays married for at least one year.

At the same time, marriage registration offices are popping up in parks, shopping malls, tourist attractions and other points of interest. In Hefei, a marriage centre inside a metro station has drawn widespread attention, registering more than 2,000 couples since opening early last year.

As of last October, the country had more than 270 marriage registration venues in its parks, the ministry said.

China is also continuing to experiment with policies in support of childbirth to offset the demographic decline. Shanghai is offering a 50% subsidy on employers' social insurance contributions made during female employees' maternity leave, and the central government has announced plans to establish a nationwide childcare subsidy system.