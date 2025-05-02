Activists say drones hit aid boat heading for Gaza

A picture released by the Malta Government press office shows a Malta Vessel Traffic Services providing assistance at sea to the aid vessel Conscience. (Photo: AFP)

NICOSIA - A group of activists organising an aid boat for Gaza said it was attacked on Friday by drones in international waters off Malta as they headed towards the Palestinian territory, accusing Israel of attacking the vessel.

The Maltese government said it responded to a distress call from the vessel and offered immediate support.

It said all crew members were safe, while making no mention of an alleged attack.

“At 00.23 Maltese time, the Conscience, a Freedom Flotilla Coalition ship came under direct attack in international waters,” the activist group said in a statement.

“Armed drones attacked the front of an unarmed civilian vessel twice, causing a fire and a substantial breach in the hull,” it added, blaming Israel.

“Israeli ambassadors must be summoned and answer to violations of international law, including the ongoing blockade and the bombing of our civilian vessel in international waters.”

The Israeli military did not provide an immediate response when contacted by AFP.

The strike, the activists said, appeared to target the boat’s generator.

Following the distress call, the Malta Vessel Traffic Services body dispatched a tugboat and offered support.

“The tug arrived on scene and began firefighting operations. By 0128 hrs, the fire was reported under control,” the Maltese statement said.

‘Desperately needed aid’

The activists said another vessel was dispatched from Cyprus after the aid boat sent out a distress signal, though Cypriot authorities have yet to confirm this.

The activists were on what they called a “mission to challenge Israel’s illegal and deadly siege of Gaza, and to deliver desperately needed, life-saving aid”.

Israel has since March 2 blocked all aid deliveries to Gaza, and resumed intense military operations in the territory in mid-March, with a two-month ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in tatters.

The Red Cross warned Friday that the humanitarian response in Gaza was on the “verge of total collapse” after two months of Israel blocking aid to the territory.

A previous “Freedom Flotilla” launched from southern Turkey in 2010 ended in bloodshed when Israeli forces stormed the Mavi Marmara vessel, killing 10 and wounding 28.

Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023, which sparked the Gaza war, resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Thursday that at least 2,326 people have been killed since Israel resumed strikes, bringing the overall death toll since the war broke out to 52,418.

Both Hamas and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas leads, issued statements condemning the incident.

Hamas said the incident showed Israel’s “blatant disregard for the will of humanity and justice”.