Chile on tsunami alert after 7.5 quake

The earthquake’s epicentre was 218km south of the town of Puerto Williams in the far south of Chile. (Photo: Dentren via Wikimedia Commons)

Chile’s government ordered coastal evacuations in the far southern region of Magallanes and its territory in Antarctica, while President Gabriel Boric suspended his agenda on Friday, following a large earthquake off the coast.

The Chilean government’s emergency office Senapred said there was a risk of a tsunami after the quake in the Drake Passage, roughly 218 kilometres south of Puerto Williams at a repported depth of 10 kilometres.

The quake was initially measured as magnitude 7.5 on the Richter scale by both the Universidad de Chile and the US Geological Survey. Puerto Williams is located over 2,000 kilometres south of the capital Santiago.

Images broadcast on social media and national television showed people heading toward higher ground in the town of Punta Arenas. There were no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage.

According to government estimates, tsunami waves were expected to reach bases in Antarctica later in the morning on Friday, before hitting Puerto Williams early in the afternoon and then the larger town of Punta Arenas in the early hours of Saturday.

Boric, who is from Punta Arenas, said in a post on X that his administration called an emergency meeting of Cogrid, which is a committee to respond to national disasters. He said the government is making all needed resources available. Chile is one of the most earthquake-prone nations in the world.

“At this time, our duty is to take preventative measures and pay attention to authorities,” Boric wrote.