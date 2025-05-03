Six killed, dozens injured in India temple stampede

People, including Hindu pilgrims on their way to attend the "Maha Kumbh Mela", or the Great Pitcher Festival, gather at the New Delhi Railway Station to board a train in New Delhi, India, on Feb 15, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

NEW DELHI — At least six people were killed and 55 were injured in a stampede at an Indian temple in the western coastal state of Goa where hundreds of devout Hindus had assembled, police official said on Saturday.

The stampede occurred on Friday night during the annual Shri Lairai Zatra festival in Shirgao village, which is popular for its events including fire-walking.

"Devotees were witnessing a religious ceremony and the frenzy caused during the rituals triggered a stampede," said V.S. Chadonkar, a police officer in Goa's state capital Panjim.

"Six people lost their lives and at least eight were critically injured," he said.

Stampedes during large Hindu religious gatherings are routinely reported in India, as huge crowds gather in tight spaces often ignoring safety protocol.