Myanmar junta extends post-quake truce amid reports of breaches

Listen to this article

An aerial view shows flattened buildings and one damaged following an earthquake on March 28, in a location given as Mandalay region, Myanmar, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released on March 31, 2025.

NAY PYI TAW — Myanmar’s military, also known as the Tatmadaw, announced an extension of a ceasefire until the end of this month, though there have been multiple reports of continued air strikes and mortar attacks on rebel-held territories during the recent truce.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing’s office said in a statement the ceasefire extension is aimed at accelerating re­construction and recovery efforts in areas devastated by the March 28 earthquake, and at initiating durable and genuine peace.

However the military also warned it is ready to take "necessary action" if ethnic armies attack military bases or engage in recruitment, any military build-up or territorial expansion during the temporary ceasefire period.

The military's announcement comes after the Three Brotherhood Alliance, which represents three different groups, on May 1 announced an extension of their ceasefire to May 31.

A 7.7-magnitude quake in late March killed over 3,800 people and destroyed more than 55,000 homes across multiple provinces.

While various warring groups agreed to a ceasefire, the military has launched at least 243 attacks – including 171 airstrikes – since then, according to a release by the United Nations (UN) citing its rights chief Volker Türk.

On Monday, the United States imposed fresh Myanmar-related sanctions, a posting on the Treasury Department's website showed.

The sanctions targeted three Myanmar nationals and the Karen National Army organisation, the posting said.