Thai Airways, Asian airlines re-route, cancel flights due to India-Pakistan conflict

Metal debris lies on the ground in Wuyan in India-administered Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Thai Airways International (THAI) on Wednesday said it would re-route flights with destinations to Europe and South Asia starting early on Wednesday morning due to the closure of Pakistani airspace and airports because of the conflict in South Asia.

THAI warned that this could cause delays to some flights.

Several Asian airlines said on Wednesday they were re-routing or cancelling flights to and from Europe due to fighting between India and Pakistan.

India attacked Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir and Pakistan said it had shot down five Indian fighter jets in the worst fighting in more than two decades between the nuclear-armed enemies.

Taiwan's EVA Air said that it will adjust its flights to and from Europe to avoid airspace affected by the fighting between India and Pakistan for safety reasons.

One flight from Vienna will be diverted back to that city, while a flight from Taipei to Milan will be diverted to Vienna for refuelling before continuing on to its destination, the airline said in a statement to Reuters.

Korean Air said it had begun rerouting its Seoul Incheon–Dubai flights on Wednesday, opting for a southern route that passes over Myanmar, Bangladesh, and India, instead of the previous path through Pakistani airspace.

A city view of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administrated Kashmir on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Vietnam Airlines said that the tensions between India and Pakistan had affected its flight plans and would provide details regarding re-routing schedules later.

Taiwan's China Airlines said it had activated its contingency plan and "taken a series of measures to ensure the safety of its passengers and crew". It did not elaborate.

The website of Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan, outside Taipei, showed that Wednesday's China Airlines non-stop flight to London had been cancelled.

Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine many Europe-bound flights from Taiwan overflew Russia, but Taiwanese airlines are now banned after Taipei joined in Western sanctions on Moscow and generally fly over India, Pakistan and Central Asia.