Asia-Pacific air passengers unaware of lithium battery risks, poll finds

A group of passengers at Suvarnabhumi airport on March 6. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Despite several high-profile incidents, travellers in the Asia-Pacific area routinely bring devices powered by lithium-ion batteries on flights and still have little understanding of the potential risks, a poll has found.

The survey indicated that a quarter of respondents reported storing these batteries in their checked luggage, and alarmingly, 28% admitted to having no knowledge about the associated dangers.

However, 76% of passengers said that an airline's battery safety measures were likely to influence their decisions when booking future flights. Some 69% were willing to pay more for a typical domestic flight if it included enhanced battery safety protocols aimed at reducing the risk of thermal runaway events.

The survey, conducted by the standards development organisation UL Standards and Engagement (ULSE) between Feb 25 and March 20, polled 3,478 travellers from 10 Asia-Pacific countries. It found that 88% travelled with smartphones, 42% with laptops and 43% with power banks.

Despite the widespread presence of these devices, only 29% of respondents correctly identified which personal electronic devices were powered by lithium-ion batteries, while 28% confessed to knowing nothing about them.

The poll also revealed that 24% of passengers reported storing spare rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in checked luggage, while 22% did the same with power banks. Both practices violate aviation regulations.

Lithium and sodium-ion batteries can be carried on planes depending on their configuration and watt-hour ratings or lithium content. However, passengers should generally avoid placing them in checked baggage, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global trade group that establishes standards and guidelines for airlines.

The safety risks associated with these batteries gained prominence after a Hong Kong-bound Air Busan plane, departing from Gimhae International Airport, caught fire before take-off in January.

Korean media reported that the fire was believed to have originated from a passenger's portable power bank that was "compressed inside the overhead bin".

The incident led to the evacuation of 169 passengers, seven flight attendants, and staff members, and resulted in nearly half of the Airbus A321's fuselage being burnt.

Subsequently, South Korean authorities announced that, effective March 1, passengers flying with Korean-owned airlines would be prohibited from storing power banks and electronic cigarettes in overhead bins and from charging portable batteries using in-flight USB ports or sockets.

In March, Singapore Airlines followed suit by tightening its regulations on the use of power banks on board flights, aligning with similar actions taken by other Asian carriers.

In April, Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department also implemented a new rule, forbidding passengers on local carriers from using power banks, recharging them, or storing them in overhead compartments during flights. Hong Kong's flag carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways, subsequently adopted the same measures.

The survey further indicated that two-thirds of passengers (66%) believed airlines were adequately addressing lithium-ion battery safety on flights, and a majority felt highly comfortable with the existing measures, particularly security screening (78%) and emergency procedures (73%).

Additionally, 68% of passengers said they would consider switching airlines for improved lithium-ion battery safety, with this figure rising to 78% among those from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) bloc.

An overwhelming 89% of respondents were also open to longer security screening times, although 69% preferred this extra time to be limited to just 10 minutes.

Another 51% indicated a preference for airlines with enhanced safety measures, even if it meant higher fares, such as fire-resistant device containment bags at every seat and ticket prices 5% to 10% higher than airlines with standard measures at current fares.

Furthermore, 93% supported the inclusion of additional battery safety messages.

David Wroth, director of technology and systems at ULSE and the Thermal Runaway Incident Programme (TRIP), emphasised that the survey highlighted a lack of passenger awareness regarding the risks posed by lithium-ion batteries.

"Lithium-ion batteries can generate extreme heat, spark fires and even explode when damaged, overcharged or mishandled. Low passenger awareness poses a significant risk," he said.

"Because aeroplanes are so compact, this can be highly dangerous to both crew and passengers."

Wroth urged passengers to review airline requirements before their flights, keep lithium-ion battery-powered devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and power banks within easy reach, and avoid placing them in checked baggage.

For airlines, he recommended implementing regionally tailored safety education programmes with clear and consistent messaging and fostering industry-wide collaboration to strengthen device standards and protocols.

"Nine in 10 surveyed passengers believe visual demos, information about emergency procedures, and simple dos and don'ts are the best ways to improve their awareness for battery safety," Wroth said.

"Efforts like these create strong opportunities for airlines to remind passengers of existing rules for travelling with these batteries."