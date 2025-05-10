Europe and Trump deliver ultimatum to Putin

Listen to this article

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is flanked by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a meeting of European leaders in Kyiv on May 10. (Photo: Reuters)

KYIV - Ukraine and European powers have demanded that Russia join an “unconditional” 30-day ceasefire starting on Monday to allow talks on ending the war, saying they had the backing of US President Donald Trump for the ultimatum.

A refusal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to observe the truce would trigger a fresh wave of “massive” sanctions targeting energy and the financial sector, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

The plan was announced after Zelensky held talks in Kyiv with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish premier Donald Tusk.

The five leaders then discussed the proposal in a 20-minute call with Trump that had not been previously scheduled and was described as “warm” by a person familiar with the interaction.

“We have agreed that from Monday, May 12, a full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days should start,” Zelensky told reporters. “Together, we demand this from Russia. We know that the US are supporting us on this.”

Ukraine and its allies had “an absolutely clear and unanimous stance” on the proposal, Zelensky said. “If Russia rejects a full and unconditional ceasefire, sanctions should be applied.”

“In case of violation of this ceasefire, we agreed that massive sanctions would be prepared and coordinated between Europeans and Americans,” Macron said. “In order to prepare this robust and long-lasting peace, we will continue to bring our financial and military support to Ukraine.”

‘Confrontational’ approach

The Kremlin accused European countries of making “contradictory and confrontational” statements, after learning about the 30-day ceasefire proposal.

“We hear many contradictory statements from Europe. They are generally confrontational in nature rather than aimed at trying to revive our relations. Nothing more,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

President Vladimir Putin “has repeatedly said that he is ready for contacts with any leaders”, Peskov said. “And he is open to interaction, to dialogue with any leaders to the extent that the leaders themselves are ready.”

In Kyiv, Starmer defended the proposal, saying: “So all of us here together with the US are calling Putin out. If he is serious about peace, then he has a chance to show it.”

Russia has long said that it is open to talks, accusing Kyiv of closing off that option by adopting a 2022 decree ruling out any negotiation with Putin.

On Friday Peskov was quoted as saying that Russia supported a 30-day ceasefire, but only with due consideration of “a large number of nuances”.

In separate remarks to ABC News that were aired on Saturday, the spokesman suggested that Western military assistance for Ukraine would have to stop in order for a ceasefire to happen. “Otherwise it will be an advantage for Ukraine,” he said.

Ceasefire violations

Russia said on Saturday that fighting had been taking place in four regions of Ukraine despite this week’s unilateral ceasefire declared by Moscow, saying its troops had been forced to respond to Ukrainian attacks.

Ukraine says Russia has continued to attack it and has called the ceasefire a farce. It did not join the three-day truce.

Reuters could not verify battlefield accounts by either side. The 72-hour ceasefire, declared by Putin to mark the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, expires at midnight on Saturday.

In a statement, the Russian defence ministry said its forces were sticking to the ceasefire — which Ukraine denies — and remaining at previously occupied lines, but that they were retaliating against “violations” by Ukraine.

A wounded Ukrainian soldier at a field hospital in Zaporizhzhia region told Reuters on Friday night that “there hasn’t been any ceasefire” and nothing had changed.

“Shelling has continued just as before, drones are flying just like before,” he said.

The Russian statement also said that Ukraine had tried four times to break across the border into the Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia, but did not specify when the alleged attempted incursions had taken place.