Duterte allies outperform in early Philippine Senate vote count

Filipinos queue to vote during the midterm elections, at a polling station in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Monday. (Reuters photo)

MANILA - Allies of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte are outperforming in the early count for the Senate elections, boosting her chances of surviving an upcoming impeachment trial and remaining eligible to run for the presidency in 2028.

Candidates backed by the vice president appear on course to secure four of the 12 Senate seats being contested, GMA News reported, with around 50% of votes counted. The tally from the Commission on Elections was delayed compared with the 2019 polls, and the final results may change.

The indicative results bode well for Duterte and are bad news for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, with whom she is locked in a feud. Marcos-endorsed candidates look set to win six of the Senate seats, fewer than were expected.

Although 18,000 positions including mayors, governors and lawmakers were being contested on Monday, the key race is in the Senate, a high-profile chamber crucial for Marcos' legislative agenda.

Ex-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is leading in the local election in his clan’s stronghold south of the country, even as he awaits trial in the Netherlands for alleged crimes against humanity.

The 80-year-old has 85% of the votes in the race for mayor of Davao City with 75% of the election returns processed, according to unofficial results reported by GMA News.

Duterte’s performance underscores the enduring political power of the family. His youngest son Sebastian, who is stepping down as Davao City mayor and running to be his father’s deputy, is also leading, according to the partial results. His eldest son Paolo is similarly on course to win his bid for re-election to the House of Representatives.