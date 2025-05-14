Pakistan returns Indian border guard captured after Kashmir attack

People waving Indian flags take part in a rally in New Delhi expressing solidarity with the armed forces

NEW DELHI — Pakistan returned a captured border guard to India on Wednesday, in a fresh sign of detente after a ceasefire ended four days of conflict between the nuclear-armed rivals.

The guard was captured a day after an April attack in Indian-administered Kashmir which killed 26 people and sparked tit-for-tat missile, drone and fighter jet attacks.

No group claimed responsibility for the April 22 attack but India blamed Pakistan for backing it. Islamabad rejects the accusations and has called for an independent probe.

"Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since 23 April 2025, was handed over to India," India's Border Security Force said in a statement.

The handover was "conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols," it added.

Shaw's wife Rajani had earlier told the Indian Express newspaper that she was confident he would come back.

'I had lost hope'

"I had lost all hope," Rajani Shaw, who is pregnant, said. "But after the ceasefire, I became a bit positive, and I have full faith in God that my husband will return safely."

On Tuesday, Pakistan's army announced a new death toll from the fighting, saying India's "unprovoked and reprehensible dastardly attacks" killed 40 civilians, including seven women and 15 children, and 11 military service members.

India has said that 15 civilians and five soldiers died.

Despite mutual claims on initial violations, the ceasefire still appeared to be holding on Wednesday.

The flare-up in violence was the worst since the rivals' last open conflict in 1999 and sparked global shudders that it could spiral into full-blown war.

The Pakistani military has said it downed five Indian jets, but has not admitted losing any aircraft of its own.

India has not disclosed losing any aircraft.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised address to the nation Monday that Pakistan has chosen to attack rather than help it fight "terrorism".

"If another terrorist attack against India is carried out, a strong response will be given," he said.

On Tuesday, Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he had met with service members involved in the conflict.

"It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation," he said.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement that it rejected Modi's "provocative and inflammatory assertions" and his "propensity to fabricate misleading narratives to justify aggression".

"Make no mistake, we will closely monitor India's actions and behaviour in this regard in the coming days. We also urge the international community to do the same," it added.

Militants have stepped up operations in the Indian side of Kashmir since 2019, when Modi's Hindu nationalist government revoked the region's limited autonomy and imposed direct rule from New Delhi.

Muslim-majority Kashmir is claimed in full by both countries, which have fought several wars over the territory since their 1947 independence from British rule.