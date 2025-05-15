Putin slams MH17 probe in meeting with Malaysia's Anwar

The reconstructed wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, on Oct 13, 2015. (Photo: Reuters)

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised a United Nations probe that found his country culpable for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which killed all 298 passengers and crew in 2014.

In a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Moscow on Wednesday, Putin had called for a "thorough and comprehensive investigation that was free from political influence." He said the Kremlin was prepared to engage with organisations it deemed impartial, according to Anwar.

In the first ruling of its kind, the council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) this week agreed with claims brought by Australia and the Netherlands that Russia shot down the Malaysian passenger jet, saying the accusations "were well founded in fact and in law." In doing so, Russia "failed to uphold its obligations under international air law," the body said in a statement. The Kremlin immediately rejected the ruling, calling it "biased."

Putin denied claims that Russia was reluctant to cooperate and was ready for a "more credible or authoritative" investigation, Anwar told reporters on Wednesday in Moscow, where he was on an official visit.

The case centres on allegations that on July 17, 2014, Russia used surface-to-air missile over eastern Ukraine to down the aircraft, constituting a breach of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, which bars states from "resorting to the use of weapons against civil aircraft in flight."

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands after a joint media statement following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

In the coming weeks, the ICAO council will consider what form of reparation is in order.

It was a "timely opportunity to seek clarification" from the Russian government, Anwar said.

"Malaysia continues to pursue truth and justice through an independent and fair process, with the cooperation of all relevant parties," Anwar said. “Malaysia remains resolute in ensuring accountability and a just resolution for the victims and their families who continue to bear the weight of this tragedy.”

The downing of MH17 over Ukraine and the disappearance of MH370 the same year have had severe financial consequences for Malaysia Airlines, driving a share price slump that eventually saw the company delisted from the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange. Malaysia Aviation Group, Malaysia Airlines' parent company, is now owned by the country’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

woman leaves a message of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur on March 16, 2014. (Photo: Reuters)

The Russian Direct Investment Fund is in talks with Khazanah on potentially setting up a Russian-Malaysian Investment Fund, RDIF Chief Executive Officer Kirill Dmitriev, who is also Putin’s envoy, said on Telegram. Separately, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev said on Wednesday his country is discussing investments in Malaysia’s gas infrastructure and proposed gas trading, Interfax reported.

Anwar also invited Putin to visit Malaysia during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit in October, according to Interfax. Malaysia is the current chair of the 10-member bloc. Anwar is scheduled to travel to Kazan from Moscow on Thursday.