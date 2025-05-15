US Ebola lab shutdown after safety breach

Dispute between two scientists leads to shutdown of US Ebola research laboratory. (Photo: 123RF)

A United States government laboratory in Maryland, which conducts research on deadly diseases such as ebola, has been closed following a safety breach caused by a dispute between two scientists.

The incident resulted in one researcher damaging another's protective gear, leading to a halt in research and an ongoing investigation, according to an unnamed staff member of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The shutdown has raised concerns over safety protocols at high-risk facilities. Experts fear that it could disrupt ongoing research and delay vital studies on ebola and other lethal pathogens.

The closure is expected to have significant implications for global health research. Authorities are now reviewing safety measures to prevent similar incidents and uphold the integrity of disease research.