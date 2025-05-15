Covid cases spike in Hong Kong, Singapore

Symptoms mild, and virus generally treated as just one more endemic disease to be managed

Worshippers wearing face masks make offerings inside the Wong Tai Sin Temple during Lunar New Year in Hong Kong in January 2023. (Reuters file photo)

HONG KONG — Health authorities in densely populated Hong Kong and Singapore have warned that Covid-19 cases are spiking, as a resurgent wave spreads through Asia.

The activity of the virus in Hong Kong is now “quite high”, Albert Au, head of the Communicable Disease Branch of the city’s Center for Health Protection, told local media this week. The percentage of respiratory samples testing Covid-positive in Hong Kong recently reached its highest in a year.

Severe cases — including deaths — also reached thehighest level in about a year at 31 in the week through May 3, the centre’s data shows.

While the resurgence is yet to match the infection peaks seen in the past two years, rising viral load found in sewage water and Covid-related medical consultations and hospitalisations suggest the virus is actively spreading in the city of over 7 million people.

Singapore is also on Covid alert. The city-state’s health ministry released its first update on infection numbers in almost a year this month, as the estimated number of cases jumped 28% to 14,200 in the week through May 3 from the previous seven days. Daily hospitali admissions rose around 30%. Singapore now only provides case updates when there is a noticeable spike.

While the increase in cases could be due to factors including waning population immunity, there is no indication that the circulating variants are more transmissible — or cause more severe cases — than during the pandemic, Singapore’s health ministry said.

Covid has been on the rise across the region in the past few months, with waves of the now-endemic disease swelling periodically. Health authorities have called on people to keep their vaccinations updated, reminding high-risk individuals to get booster shots.

The resurgence is yet another reminder to the public that Covid remains endemic for many parts of the world. And unlike other respiratory pathogens that tend to be more active during colder months, Covid’s comeback just as much of the northern hemisphere enters into summer shows the virus can still sicken a large swath of the population even when the weather is hot.

China is on track to see a Covid wave reach last year’s summer peak, according to data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The Covid test positivity rate more than doubled among patients seeking a diagnosis at hospitals across the mainland in the five weeks through May 4.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has reported there have been two cluster outbreaks this year, with cases rising after April’s annual Songkran festival, which brings together crowds.

The Ministry of Public Health has said that although case numbers remain high, the virus generally causes mild symptoms.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has urged the public not to panic, emphasising that the disease is now classified as endemic.

The Social Development Office has also announced measures to combat the spread of Covid in preschool development centres across Bangkok.