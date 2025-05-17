Indonesia seizes Thai-flagged ship with record drug haul

$426 million worth of drugs seized, one Thai and four Myanmar nationals arrested

Methamphetamine and cocaine are displayed before a press conference at an Indonesian Navy base, after it seized a ship carrying nearly two tonnes of drugs off Sumatra and arrested a Thai national and four Myanmar nationals onboard, in Batam, Riau Islands province, on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

A Thai flag-bearing ship is at the centre of a drug seizure, reportedly the largest in Indonesian history, after the country’s navy took the vessel into custody for suspicious behaviour.

The Indonesian navy detained a ship displaying the Thai flag after spotting it turning off its lights and apparently attempting to speed away in the waters of Tanjung Balai Karimun region off the Riau Islands, according to Reuters.

On the vessel, naval officers found 100 yellow and white sacks holding an estimated 1.2 tonnes of cocaine and another 705 kilogrammes of methamphetamine. The haul has been valued at US$426 million, making it one of the largest shipments ever found in Indonesia.

It was reported that one Thai national and four citizens of Myanmar were arrested during the operation.

Indonesia is known for its strict anti-drug laws, with severe penalties including the death sentence for drug trafficking.

Further investigations are under way to determine the origin of the drugs and the ship’s destination.