Baidu develops AI to decode animal sounds into human language

(Photo: EVG Kowalievska)

Chinese tech giant Baidu has filed a patent with the National Intellectual Property Administration for an AI system designed to translate animal vocalisations and body language into human speech.

According to the filing, the system will collect and analyse data such as barking, meowing, and behavioural cues using AI models to interpret meanings understandable to humans.

Baidu claims the technology could enhance human–animal communication, not only in language but also emotional expression.

Currently in the research phase, the project has no confirmed timeline for release or practical implementation.

The initiative has sparked interest among Chinese pet lovers online, though many have questioned its feasibility, citing the inaccuracy of existing animal translation tools.

For now, the dream of real-time conversations with pets remains a work in progress.