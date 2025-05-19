EU relief as centrist wins Romania vote but tensions remain

Presidential race winner Nicusor Dan wants to 'reconstruct' Romania

BUCHAREST - Romania's newly elected president Nicusor Dan on Monday faced an uphill task to bring together a deeply divided country after a tense rerun vote, with Brussels and other European allies welcoming the victory of the centrist.

Dan, the pro-EU mayor of Bucharest, beat far-right leader George Simion, a US President Donald Trump fan, who has slammed the bloc's "absurd policies" and vowed to stop aid to war-torn Ukraine, which neighbours NATO member Romania.

The ballot came five months after Romania's constitutional court annulled an election over allegations of Russian interference and a massive social media promotion of the far-right frontrunner, who was not allowed to stand again.

"I feel relieved. I'm glad we can continue our European journey," Adrian Ciubotaru, a 33-year-old IT worker, told AFP in Bucharest on Monday, adding he was expecting a "calmer period" to "bring us together".

- 'Regain trust' -

Dan's victory was welcomed by Romania's European allies, with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, NATO chief Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky among those who congratulated him.

The president represents Romania at EU and NATO summits and also appoints key posts in the country, including the prime minister.

Dan in his address to jubilant supporters in a central Bucharest park after results were announced late Sunday said that Romania's "reconstruction" would begin on Monday.

"The question is the tension in the society... I think it will remain months or years from now on," Dan told reporters later, evoking "two Romanias".

"To resolve this tension in society, it is necessary to regain people's trust," said the 55-year-old who holds a PhD in mathematics and made a name for himself campaigning against graft in one of the EU's most corrupt members.

Simion had topped the first round of voting but a high voter turnout in the second round was seen as key in thwarting a win for the 38-year-old, who heads the far-right AUR party and vows to put "Romania first".

Dan, who campaigned for "change" and an "honest" Romania, gained close to 54 percent of the vote, while Simion secured some 46 percent.

An interim prime minister from the liberal party is currently governing the country of 19 million after the premier from the Social Democrats resigned earlier this month.

Dan said he would speak to all four pro-Western parliamentary parties about "not only the appointment of the prime minister, but also the outline of the government's programme," including justice reforms.

Romanians are struggling with high inflation in the EU's most indebted country, and voter frustrations ran high with the same class of politicians ruling Romania since the end of Communism in 1989.

Andreea Unguranu, a 52-year-old bank worker, said those governing Romania must "shake off some old political habits and somehow embrace a new vision".

"I lived under communism until the age of 16 and I understand very well the danger that passed in front of our eyes," she told AFP.

- 'Growing polarisation' -

The election campaign took place in a tense atmosphere.

The cancellation of last year's vote and subsequent barring of far-right politician Calin Georgescu drew tens of thousands onto the streets to protest in sometimes violent rallies.

Top US officials also criticised the decision to scrap the last ballot.

Simion, accepting defeat after initially claiming victory and citing "fraud", has vowed to "continue our fight".

Online, supporters posted numerous comments blaming "the system" for "stealing" Simion's victory.

Political analyst Sorina Soare warned there remained "a risk of destabilisation linked to growing polarisation" especially with countryside voters feeling frustrated.

"The new president will have to work toward reconciliation in a divided and angry society," Soare told AFP, adding a first "test of his ability to steer" would be in finding a parliamentary majority for a premier.