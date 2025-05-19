In Indonesia, dark past may be rewritten with government's new history books

Unclear if Prabowo to be mentioned in relation to 1998 military abuses

FILE PHOTO: Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto gestures as he attends the annual State of the Nation Address at the parliament building, ahead of the country's Independence Day, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug 16, 2024. (Reuters)

JAKARTA - The Indonesian government's plan to release new history books has sparked concerns that some of the country's darkest chapters could be recast to show President Prabowo Subianto and late authoritarian ruler Suharto in a favourable light.

The 10-volume series would have an Indonesia-centric narrative and aims "to reinvent the Indonesian identity," Culture Minister Fadli Zon told Reuters in an interview.

Several historians said the commissioning of the books presents an opportunity for historical revisionism at a time when Indonesia's younger generations - largely responsible for Prabowo's resounding election victory last year - have little or no memory of Suharto's 1966-1998 New Order era.

Prabowo openly praises Suharto, who was once his father-in-law, and is increasingly turning to the military to carry out his government's vision.

Prabowo has also been accused of rights abuses while in the military, including involvement in the kidnapping of student activists during riots in 1998 - allegations he has repeatedly denied and which Fadli said had been debunked.

Asvi Warman Adam, a leading historian who used to work at the National Research and Innovation Agency, said he was calling on academics to lobby lawmakers to scrutinise what he said would be "propaganda".

"I suspect there is an intention to legitimise the ruling regime ... such as by excluding gross human rights violations in 1998 linked to Prabowo," he said, adding that he expected the government would soon confer the posthumous title of "National Hero" on Suharto.

Asked about concerns by some analysts and historians that the books could be used as propaganda, be politicised and omit human rights abuses that have been linked to Prabowo and Suharto, Fadli said: "History will be written correctly".

The president's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new books. Prabowo has previously said that former activists were his supporters.

Fadli, who has authored a book that defended Prabowo's actions as a special forces commander during Suharto's 32-year rule, added that neither he nor Prabowo would be involved in the editorial process.

The books, which Fadli said were commissioned last year, will chronicle the history of humankind in Indonesia from homo erectus to Dutch colonisation to Prabowo's election. They will be authored and edited by about 100 historians and Fadli says he wants them ready by August 17, Indonesia's Independence Day.

Mass killings in focus

Made Supriatma, a visiting fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, said he believes the government will use the same playbook as Suharto, who released a six-volume book series in 1975 titled "The National History of Indonesia" that he said glorified the military and was fraught with inaccuracies.

"Prabowo's history within this republic is not good, to be frank ... Do they dare to write that?" said Made.

Jajat Burhanuddin, a historian involved in the project, said so far there has been no state intervention. The 1998 kidnappings and torture of student activists would be included, he said, although he declined to say whether Prabowo would be mentioned in those accounts.

Another key focus for historians will be how the books portray the mass killings of communists and sympathisers in 1965 and 1966, led by military and Islamic leaders. Some historians estimate more than half a million people were killed.

No investigation has been conducted into the killings, which were in response to the murder of generals by the communist party in an abortive coup.

Suharto rose to power in the aftermath and remained president until 1998, when he stepped down during a popular uprising and economic crisis after allegations of corruption and nepotism.

The 1965 events continue to be debated in Indonesia. Fadli said the new books would not take a deeper look into the massacres.

Fadli, who was among the student activists who demonstrated against Suharto, now speaks highly of the former ruler, highlighting economic achievements in his early presidency, including slashing poverty and tackling inflation.

"My opinion has always been for a long time that Suharto should be considered a national hero," he said.

On Monday, several historians and rights activists met with a parliamentary committee overseeing the Ministry of Culture, rejecting the new history books.

"This project could be used as a tool to wash away the sins of the existing regime or New Order era", Marzuki Darusman, a rights advocate told the committee.

The committee would soon summon the minister to convey these concerns and seek more explanation about the books' content.