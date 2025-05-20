Actors' union sues Fortnite over AI Darth Vader

The makers of the popular Fortnite game have created an AI version of Darth Vader, using the voice of late actor James Earl Jones that allows players to interact with the Sith Lord. (Photo: AFP)

LOS ANGELES (UNITED STATES) - An actors' union is suing the makers of the Fortnite video game over the use of AI to create an interactive Darth Vader, it said Monday.

Fortnite announced last week it had got permission from the family of James Earl Jones to make a chatty "Star Wars" villain based on the late actor's voice work in the smash hit space opera series.

Using AI models, developer Epic Games introduced the Emperor's consigliere into Battle Royale, a player-versus-player version of Fortnite in which squads form to defeat other contestants online.

Users were quick to adopt the Sith Lord on their missions, posting clips of their interactions with one of cinema's most famous bad guys.

Many delighted in the character's apparent wit, laughing as he tells them off for poor technique, or suggesting that they are cheating.

"The empire has no need for fast food," he chides one player who asks what his McDonald's order would be.

"If I were forced to endure such a culinary experience, I would take a Chicken Selects Meal with large fries and a Coca-Cola drink."

But actors' union SAG-AFTRA was not amused, claiming the use of AI in video games puts performers out of work.

"We celebrate the right of our members and their estates to control the use of their digital replicas and welcome the use of new technologies," a statement said Monday.

"However, we must protect our right to bargain terms and conditions around uses of voice that replace the work of our members, including those who previously did the work of matching Darth Vader's iconic rhythm and tone in video games."

The union, which says it represents around 160,000 people, says Epic's subsidiary did not talk to its negotiators over how AI would be used in the game.

SAG-AFTRA said it had filed a claim for unfair labor practice with the National Labor Relations Board, a federal agency that protects workers' rights to organize and to negotiate.

Epic Games did not immediately respond to AFP's queries, but a statement released last week cited Jones's family saying they were pleased with the project.

"We hope that this collaboration with Fortnite will allow both longtime fans of Darth Vader and newer generations to share in the enjoyment of this iconic character," the family said.

Performers have become concerned about the use of artificial intelligence in films, TV and video games.

Improving technology makes it increasingly possible to digitally recreate the audio and visual likeness of an actor.

The strikes that crippled Hollywood in 2023 stemmed in part from fears that studios would seek to use digital models to replace human performers and creators.

Video game actors began their own strike against major players in the sector in July 2024.