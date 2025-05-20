Britain, Canada, France warn Israel over 'egregious' Gaza tactics

Palestinians have been forced to move from the northern Gaza Strip amid Israeli strikes. (Photo: AFP)

PARIS - The leaders of Britain, France and Canada on Monday condemned Israel's "egregious actions" in Gaza and warned of joint action if it did not halt a heightened military offensive in the Palestinian territory.

But Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit back at British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, saying their joint statement was a "huge prize" for Hamas in the Gaza war.

Starmer, Macron and Carney slammed Israel's blocking of aid and comments by ministers in Netanyahu's government who have threatened the mass displacement of Palestinians.

"We will not stand by while the Netanyahu government pursues these egregious actions. If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response," the leaders said.

They did not say what action could be taken but added: "We are committed to recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to achieving a two-state solution and are prepared to work with others to this end."

The statement coincided with a joint demand by 22 countries -- including Britain, France and Canada -- for Israel to immediately "allow a full resumption of aid into Gaza", noting that the territory's population "faces starvation".

Israel has kept Gaza in a total aid blockade since March 2, but announced on Monday it would allow in a limited number of supply trucks.

Netanyahu said the limited aid access was because "images of mass starvation" in Gaza could hurt the legitimacy of his country's war.

The British-French-Canada statement said Israel's "denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and risks breaching international humanitarian law".

It also slammed "abhorrent language used recently by members of the Israeli government, threatening that, in their despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate".

The leaders said that "permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law".

- 'Total victory' -

Netanyahu gave a furious response in a statement released by his office.

"By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities," he said, referring to the Hamas attacks in 2023 that set off the war.

Netanyahu said "all European leaders" should follow US President Donald Trump's example in supporting Israel.

"The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled and Gaza is demilitarised. No nation can be expected to accept anything less and Israel certainly won't," Netanyahu declared.

"This is a war of civilisation over barbarism. Israel will continue to defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved."

Israel's military has stepped up an offensive in Gaza as part of its prolonged response to Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack that resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Gaza's health ministry said on Monday at least 3,340 people have been killed since Israel resumed strikes on March 18, taking the war's overall toll to 53,486.