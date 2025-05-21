Israeli soldiers fire warning shots at diplomats visiting West Bank

Military apologises for ‘inconvenience’ but says group had deviated from agreed route

Members of Palestinian Authority security forces are deployed following the funeral of Palestinians killed during an Israeli operation, in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on July 5, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

JERUSALEM - Israeli soldiers mistakenly fired warning shots at diplomats representing the European Union, UK, France, China, Russia and other countries on Wednesday.

The diplomats — none of whom were hurt — were visiting the West Bank town of Jenin and, according to the Israel Defense Forces, deviated from an approved route in what it described as an active combat zone.

“IDF soldiers operating in the area fired warning shots to distance them away,” the IDF said in a statement. “The IDF regrets the inconvenience caused.”

The IDF said it would investigate the incident, which comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the rest of the world over the continuation of the war in Gaza.

The Palestinian Authority (PA), which governs Palestinians in the West Bank, condemned the IDF, saying it “deliberately targeted by live fire an accredited diplomatic delegation”.

The PA, which organised Wednesday’s visit, said the diplomats represented the EU, Portugal, Morocco, Brazil, Austria, Japan, Canada, India, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Romania, France, the UK, Mexico, China, Egypt and Jordan.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said she had heard about the incident.

“We definitely call on Israel to investigate this incident and also held these accountable who are responsible for this and any threats on diplomats’ lives,” she said.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry said a Spaniard was among the group of diplomats, who was unhurt.

“We are in contact with other affected countries to jointly coordinate a response to what happened, which we strongly condemn,” it said in a statement.

The PA Foreign Ministry said “the delegation was undertaking an official mission to observe and assess the humanitarian situation and document the ongoing violations perpetrated by” Israel. The ministry called the Israeli military’s actions a violation of international law.

Footage on Israeli television showed individuals running to vehicles with diplomatic licence plates as shots were heard in the distance.

The Israeli military has killed dozens of Palestinians and destroyed many homes in the West Bank since it launched an operation in January in the city of Jenin to root out militants.