Two Israeli embassy staff shot dead in Washington

US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter speak with law enforcement at the site where two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead, near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC on May 22. (Photo: Reuters)

WASHINGTON - Two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC on Wednesday night and a suspect is in custody, officials said.

Washington police chief Pamela Smith said a single suspect who was seen pacing outside the museum before the event had been apprehended. He chanted “Free Palestine, Free Palestine” while in custody, she said.

She identified the suspect as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago.

Tal Naim Cohen, a spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in Washington, said two of its staff members, a man and a woman, were shot “at close range” while attending a Jewish event at the museum.

The embassy did not immediately respond to questions about the shooter, the victims or the motive for the attack.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed two Israeli embassy staff members were killed.

“We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share,” Noem wrote in a post on X. “We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said he and his team had been briefed on the shooting.

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, called the shooting “a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism”.

“Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line,” Danon said in a post on X. “We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi and the US Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, were on the scene of the shooting.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the shooting took place shortly after 9pm.

The “horrific incident is going to frighten a lot of people in our city and in our country”, she said at a news conference.

“I want to be clear that we will not tolerate this violence or hate in our city. We will not tolerate any acts of terrorism, and we are going to stand together as a community in the coming days and weeks” against antisemitism.