Judge blocks Trump administration from revoking foreign student visas

People walk across campus at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 1, 2025. (Photo: New York Times)

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday blocked the Donald Trump administration's wide-reaching effort to detain and deport international students, barring the federal government from arresting those students or revoking their visas while the case plays out in court.

Judge Jeffrey S. White of the Northern District of California, who was appointed to the court by then President George W. Bush, granted a temporary injunction protecting international students who were among the thousands whose visas were revoked earlier this year without clear justification, writing that government officials had "uniformly wreaked havoc" and "likely exceeded their authority and acted arbitrarily and capriciously" by the mass revocation of students' immigration status.

"The relief the court grants plaintiffs with a measure of stability and certainty," White wrote in the 21-page order, "that they will be able to continue their studies or their employment without the threat of re-termination hanging over their heads."

White's ruling said that the order applied to all "similarly situated individuals" who participate in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which is the system governing student visas. In the order, he expressed suspicion that the Trump administration was trying to place future visa “terminations beyond judicial review."

"At each turn in this and similar litigation across the nation," White wrote, "defendants have abruptly changed course to satisfy courts' expressed concerns. It is unclear how this game of whack-a-mole will end unless defendants are enjoined from skirting their own mandatory regulations."

The order comes hours after the Trump administration halted Harvard University’s ability to enrol international students, and it is likely that this nationwide order could at least in part prevent the Trump administration's move from being enforced.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.