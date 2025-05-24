US man arrested over pepper spray attack at Japan mall, over 40 injured

CHIBA — An American man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of assault after allegedly releasing pepper spray in a parking lot at a shopping mall in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, injuring more than 40 people, local police said.

The incident began with a dispute over cigarette smoke, during which the suspect, Lin Eric Yen Ju, used pepper spray that was in his car, the police said. He has admitted to the allegations, with investigators quoting him as saying that he was "attacked as well."

The 51-year-old self-described consultant, who lives in the prefecture, is accused of spraying two men, aged 69 and 72, in the face around 2.40pm Friday in the parking lot of Aeon Mall Chiba New Town in Inzai.

According to the police, a total of 44 men and women complained of sore eyes and throats, 12 of whom were taken to hospital by ambulance. None of the injuries were life-threatening.