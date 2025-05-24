Indian monsoon arrives eight days early

Forecast for above-average rain bodes well for harvests, could bring end to export curbs

Farm labourers plant saplings in a paddy field on the outskirts of the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneswar. India is the world’s largest rice exporter. (Reuters File Photo)

Monsoon rains hit the coast of India’s southernmost state of Kerala on Saturday, eight days earlier than usual, the weather office said, offering respite from a gruelling heat wave while boosting prospects for bumper harvests.

Summer rains, critical for economic growth in Asia’s third-largest economy, usually begin to lash Kerala around June 1 before spreading nationwide by mid-July, allowing farmers to plant crops such as rice, corn, cotton, soybeans and sugarcane.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted above-average rains this year. The improved outlook for crops also raises hopes that Delhi will lift its remaining curbs on exports of farm goods.

Precipitation during the June-September season is crucial for spurring India’s economy and keeping food prices in check. Plentiful and timely rains not only help increase production of crops but also help fill reservoirs — the main source of irrigation for winter crops like wheat and pulses.

Erratic weather in recent years has hit farm output and prompted Delhi to curb shipments of several commodities. A good monsoon could boost agricultural production and prompt the government to lift the restrictions. India has already lifted its ban on several varieties of rice.

Higher supplies of grains, pulses, oilseeds, sugar and other commodities may help maintain low food prices. Food price inflation has fallen gradually from over 10% in October to below 2% in April.

India’s hundreds of millions of farmers, together the world’s second-biggest producers of rice, wheat and sugar, rely heavily on the rainy season to irrigate their fields. Sowing of monsoon crops begins in late May, while harvesting starts in September.