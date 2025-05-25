Australia’s opposition parties on track to return to coalition

FILE PHOTO: Australia's David Littleproud speaks during an interview with Reuters ahead of the G20 Meeting of Agriculture Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 25, 2018. (Reuters)

Australia’s two centre-right opposition parties appear to be on track to return to the Coalition, a longstanding alliance between the pair that suffered a surprise split last week in the wake of a disastrous election showing.

David Littleproud, leader of the National Party that was the junior partner in the Coalition, said Sunday that he had received assurances from the Liberal Party that it’s now prepared to accept four policy areas the Nationals had insisted on and which had prompted Tuesday’s breakup.

He said he expects to speak with Liberal leader Sussan Ley soon on the details.

“I’m expecting that Sussan and I can get to that arrangement in the coming couple of days when we can meet up,” Littleproud told Sky News. “We’ll work through that together in a constructive way.”

The Nationals, which emerged from the May 3 election in better shape than the Liberals, said last week they were leaving the Coalition over policy differences that included a commitment to nuclear power and a A$20 billion ($12.9 billion) regional projects fund. The Liberals had wanted more time for a full review of its policies before making any decisions.

However, following criticism from former centre-right prime ministers and others, the Nationals softened their demands and the Liberals turned more conciliatory. The last time the Coalition split was in 1987, ruining the then opposition centre-right’s chances of winning the election that year.

“Over the last day I received the written response with confirmation that the Liberal Party is prepared to accept the four policy areas that were the reason we couldn’t sign up to that coalition agreement,” Littleproud said. “There will be further discussions between Sussan and I.”

The Liberal party was smashed in the election, losing a string of seats including that of its leader, Peter Dutton. Ley was elected as his replacement.

With some counting still continuing, the Coalition has 43 seats in the 150-member lower house of parliament, down from 58 after the 2022 election.