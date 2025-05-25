Malaysia urges extension of Myanmar truce, pushes peace plan

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on Feb 1, 2021, presides over an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. (Reuters)

Malaysia on Sunday called for extending and expanding Myanmar’s post-earthquake ceasefire, renewing pressure for the stalled five-point peace plan, according to media reports.

The junta had declared a truce after a massive March quake killed nearly 3,800 and displaced tens of thousands. While the ceasefire — set to expire at the end of May — has been extended before, fighting and airstrikes persist, according to conflict monitors.

At a regional ministers’ meeting, Malaysia’s Mohamad Hasan “proposed the extension and expansion of ceasefires beyond the currently affected zones”, a statement said. He urged parties to “cease hostilities... to facilitate the long and difficult path towards recovery, and ease the suffering of the people of Myanmar.”

Despite ceasefire claims, the UN and monitors report ongoing aerial attacks. Anti-coup and ethnic groups have also paused fighting, but clashes continue, especially in the east where residents report displacement.

Over 6,600 people have died since the 2021 coup, with millions more displaced, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Malaysia, which chairs Asean this year, is hosting a summit on Monday. The bloc’s peace efforts have largely stalled since Myanmar’s generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi.

“Myanmar’s government... must comply with the five points consensus which they themselves agreed on,” Mohamad said, emphasising an immediate ceasefire and the need for a special envoy to visit Naypyidaw.

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim recently met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in Bangkok, urging respect for the truce. Mohamad, who visited Naypyidaw earlier, plans to return in June to further Asean’s humanitarian efforts.

“We have to explore (the issue) with patience because the warring sections have been against each other for decades,” Mohamad said.

With the junta planning an election by year’s end, opposition groups are calling for a boycott. Mohamad noted there’s “no point” in holding elections without full public participation.