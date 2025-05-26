PM Paetongtarn talks up Thai role at Asean summit

Listen to this article

Left to right, Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Myanmar’s Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs Aung Kyaw Moe, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar, Ibrahim, Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, and Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Xanana Gusmao at the 46th Asean Summit on Monday. (Reuters photo)

Thailand has pledged to take a leading role in steering Asean towards achieving its “Asean Community Vision 2045”, which focuses on advancing green finance, climate change mitigation, clean energy and digital transition.

Speaking at the 46th Asean Summit in Malaysia on Monday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra affirmed Thailand’s commitment to positioning the country as a catalyst for sustainable progress within the region.

“As Thailand serves as Asean’s coordinator for sustainable development and drives the Green Asean initiative toward greater sustainability, the country will take a leading role in guiding Asean toward its goals,” she said.

Ms Paetongtarn emphasised the significance of the 46th Asean Summit, which is being held amid a shifting global landscape characterised by increasingly assertive national policies and an apparent retreat from multilateral cooperation in favour of unilateral actions.

She noted that the US’s tariff policies have impacted global trade dynamics and Asean’s overall economic outlook.

These developments, she said, challenge global norms and demand that Asean reassess its strategic direction.

She thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his leadership in reinforcing Asean’s unified stance, and stressed the need for a comprehensive and integrated regional supply chain network.

She called for increased intra-Asean trade, full utilisation of existing free trade agreements (FTAs), exploration of new FTA possibilities and strengthened support for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises to better prepare for future challenges.

The prime minister also announced Thailand’s intention to sign the Digital Economy Framework Agreement by the end of 2025 — an initiative she described as a critical step to unlock a new wave of growth.

Ms Paetongtarn further said that to achieve effective regional integration, Asean must promote internal and external dialogue mechanisms that are frank, inclusive, constructive, solution-oriented, and centred on Asean’s shared principles and goals.

She stressed the importance of strengthening Asean centrality and unity, grounded in firm principles, shared priorities and a commitment to advancing issues that truly serve the interests of the Asean people.

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, who is also attending the Asean Summit and related meetings in Kuala Lumpur, shared the outcomes of the Asean Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

He said Thailand has played a crucial role in providing humanitarian aid to Myanmar following the recent earthquake. Additionally, Thailand supported the proposal to establish a coordinated humanitarian assistance mechanism for Myanmar involving the Myanmar government, Asean and international organisations.

Mr Maris emphasised that Thailand has initiated efforts to promote constructive dialogue regarding Myanmar, particularly by facilitating talks between Myanmar and its neighbouring countries since the middle of last year.

This also includes attempts to encourage dialogue among the various parties involved within Myanmar. Asean members now collectively recognise that resolving the Myanmar issue requires openness to constructive discussions with all stakeholders to foster cooperation, Mr Maris said.